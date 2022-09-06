Saveene Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Two defeats last week - with a total of nine goals conceded over two games - have been equally bizarre and tough for us to take.

The 6-0 result against Manchester City was less of a surprise than the 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth. The former are one of the best in the world, but the latter are simply a newly-promoted team. Just like us.

The expectation was for the Reds to triumph. An unfortunate, rare error from Scott McKenna gave the Cherries the opportunity to take the lead, and with that our point slipped away. It was a single fault from an otherwise impeccable player.

So, is this enough to want to dismiss our manager and a handful of players? Absolutely not.

In a post-match interview, Steve Cooper stated the need "to show [he] can be a good manager when things are not going so well". Cooper and the team are aware of their accountability. Let’s continue to respect that and them.

Crucial changes are required and the Bournemouth game could be the catalyst for that.

Learning curves and resilience go hand in hand.