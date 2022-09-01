Brighton look to be nearing a deal for 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Scot - who has 15 caps for his country - played 22 times in all competitions for Chelsea and a further 24 times in the Premier League on loan at Norwich last season.

Johnny Cantor, who covers Brighton extensively for BBC Radio Sussex, has the latest.

And BBC Sport's Simon Stone adds: "The fee will be £9m, which really doesn't seem much at all considering Gilmour's promise."