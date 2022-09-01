Seagulls nearing Gilmour deal
Of course anything can happen especially with medical but #bhafc set to land 21 yo midfielder Billy Gilmour from #cfc on 4 yr deal for around £8-9m— Johnny Cantor 🎙 (@johnnycantor_) September 1, 2022
Brighton look to be nearing a deal for 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.
The Scot - who has 15 caps for his country - played 22 times in all competitions for Chelsea and a further 24 times in the Premier League on loan at Norwich last season.
Johnny Cantor, who covers Brighton extensively for BBC Radio Sussex, has the latest.
And BBC Sport's Simon Stone adds: "The fee will be £9m, which really doesn't seem much at all considering Gilmour's promise."