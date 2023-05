Kilmarnock make four changes from the 1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone, with defender Chris Stokes back from injury and Ash Taylor also returning to the defence against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Liam Polworth and Brad Lyons come into midfield, while David Watson serves a ban, Liam Donnelly and Joe Wright are absent due to injury and Joel Dorsett drops to the bench.