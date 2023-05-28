Southampton and Liverpool played out a 4-4 draw for the very first time in what was their 96th meeting in English league football – it was also the first 4-4 draw in the Premier League since April 2012 (Swansea City v Wolverhampton Wanderers), and the first time a Premier League game has ever been drawn after both teams had a two-goal lead at one stage.

Southampton scored four goals in a Premier League match as St Mary’s for the first time since January 2022 (4-1 v Brentford) after failing to score a single goal across their last three home matches prior to today.

Liverpool registered 30 shots against Southampton, their joint-highest total in a Premier League away match on record (since 2003-04).

James Ward-Prowse scored his ninth goal of the season, his second-highest ever tally in a single Premier League season (10 in 2021-22), though it was just his third at St Mary's – of players to have scored 25+ goals across the last three seasons, Ward-Prowse has scored the lowest percentage of them in home games (26%, 7/27).

Liverpool conceded an equaliser in the 28th minute after having led 2-0 within 14 minutes – it was only the second time in Premier League history that Liverpool both built up and squandered a two-goal lead within the opening half hour of a match (also v Swansea City in February 2014).