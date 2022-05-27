'It was evident we needed more depth' - your views on West Ham's season

We've been asking for your views after a memorable campaign for West Ham came to a close with Sunday's defeat by Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Glenn: We were excellent this season, but I feel that we fell short as we don't have a big enough squad. The players we have were excellent. We should have blooded some of the under-23s.

Rob: The Hammers need to forget the Europa Conference League and concentrate on the Premier League and, of course, the world's oldest football competition, the FA Cup. Who needs European tin pots when you have the best competitions at home?

Andy: Eventually the size and age of the squad told. Four points from the last five games. Summer signings that didn't come off - did they get enough playing time? Looking for more goals from open play next season, teams will get wise to the set-pieces, so creative players and pace needed. However, I would rather chase European places than be in drop zone.

Martin: Small squad really cost us. It was evident we needed more depth, January transfer window is a tricky period, but a loan or two may have helped.

Paul: We had a wonderful season, however, it could have been so much better if the squad had been added to pre-season, or at least in the January transfer window. It was always a major concern for the majority of our fans.