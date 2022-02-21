Possession with continued concession

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United had more of the ball, even more shots than Manchester United, yet conceded twice as many goals than they scored to lose 4-2. That is now 50 against in the debit column, with only bottom-of-the-table Norwich performing worse having played a game more after a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, where the Whites go in midweek.

At this rate Marcelo Bielsa's side are requiring three goals a game to take all the points. The fact they have managed 29 to date - more than both Brighton and Wolves, who are ninth and seventh respectively - indicates that despite still missing their number nine Patrick Bamford chances are being constructed if not finished.

A lack of efficiency has been a regular mention in Bielsa's press conferences during his four seasons, even last year when they outgunned Chelsea's total over the campaign yet Thomas Tuchel's side still finished in the top four.

The bigger problem lies elsewhere and, while Bielsa did not point the finger at individuals for mistakes which allowed Manchester United to steal a march at Elland Road, the defensive frailties were evident.

The inability to reclaim the ball in midfield. he feels. is largely responsible for his side preventing the opponent creating danger. But when a corner is conceded from for the seventh time others will look more to the loss of one-to one-battles or poor marking. Everything comes under intense scrutiny in defeat whether it be not starting your most talented player or making multiple changes to a back four to accommodate an injury to a defensive midfielder.

At the same time it must be remembered that it is the same coach that initiated a rousing fightback with a double half-time substitution which reminded everyone that, despite the imperfections, it's exactly why United are aesthetically beautifully box office under Bielsa.

Why else would they sing his name at the end of a defeat to their bitterest rivals?