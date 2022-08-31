Livingston 1-2 Dundee United: Win a 'small step in right direction' - Fox

Managerless Dundee United restored some pride after their weekend thrashing by Celtic by beating Livingston to set up a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie away to Kilmarnock.

Dundee United interim manager Liam Fox told BBC Scotland after their 2-1 win over Livingston: "I thought in the first half we were decent. But I know how difficult it is to come here, I knew they could come back at us and they pushed us all the way.

"The most important thing is the club move forward to Saturday away to Motherwell. Not all problems are fixed, but it's a small step in the right direction, but it's really important it's not just a flash in the pan."

On drawing Kilmarnock away in the quarter finals, Fox said: "I'm just happy to be in the next round."

Livingston 1-2 Dundee United: Match report