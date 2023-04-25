Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

The highs of the previous week’s derby win felt like a distant memory come full-time in Perth on Saturday as Hibs limped over the line to secure a top-six spot.

Referee Craig Napier did his best to ruin an already poor game with an astonishing decision to send off Jimmy Jeggo early in the second half, before doubling down on the error with a string of baffling decisions that infuriated the large travelling support.

Lee Johnson started with the same line-up that won the derby so convincingly, however the performances were poles apart and he will be scratching his head at how the same players could produce such contrasting displays.

The conditions didn’t help, a blustery wind conspired with a dry, bumpy pitch to put the brakes on either side’s plans to play football. A fan near me suggested at one point that we might need to all an ambulance for the ball, such was the lack of care it was shown.

Hibs went behind following a calamitous error from David Marshall, the Hibs keeper failing to stop a tame effort from Stevie May from trundling over the line at the near post he was covering. Marshall would atone for the error with a string of saves, but the first half is not one he’ll look back on with any fondness.

Lewis Stevenson drew Hibs level with a fine finish from the edge of the box. It was Stevenson’s 10th career goal and the only disappointment was that, when asked by the Hibs TV interviewer where the goal ranked among the others he’d scored, he missed the opportunity to say it was in the top 10.

The referee and VAR ensured all attention would be on them with the red card shown to Jeggo. The midfielder slid in to win the ball before colliding – slightly – with his opponent.

Jeggo went into the tackle with minimal force, with his studs down, and in complete control. When Napier quickly produced the red card, most observers were confident that a VAR review would highlight the very clear and very obvious error.

It didn’t, and Hibs were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the half, which saw them defend resolutely as St Johnstone pushed for a winner that never came.

This was viewed as a must-win game for Hibs, and the attention the red card received and results going our way to ensure a top six spot will likely take the heat off Johnson and his team for another below-par performance.

Johnson needs to find a formula that provides more performances like he got in the derby and fewer like this to win over the Hibs support.