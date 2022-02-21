Arsenal could move up to fifth place in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester United but with two games in hand, if they can overcome in-form Wolves on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Molineux only two weeks ago in the return fixture, and followed that up with a 2-1 home victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe took his chance after replacing the suspended Gabriel Martinelli, scoring his ninth goal of the season.

Will boss Mikel Arteta reward the England youngster with another start?

