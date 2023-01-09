Analysis: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City completed a very satisfactory double over Chelsea that puts them in a healthier position in the Premier League and moves them into the FA Cup fourth round.

If the league win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday was a narrow victory after a struggle, this 4-0 stroll showed City at their most imperious. They simply brushed Chelsea aside.

City’s key man once again was Riyad Mahrez, who came off the bench to score the winner in west London and was in the thick of it again here. He set them on their way with a magnificent free-kick into the top corner after 23 minutes.

Arsenal are still five points ahead of City in the Premier League and may yet face them in the fourth round but, in this mood, Pep Guardiola’s side, who won without needing to use Erling Haaland, will be in confident mood for whoever they meet.