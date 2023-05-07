Hearts 0-2 Celtic: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's rejigged defence looked ill at ease for much of the first half as Hearts swarmed at them and forced mistakes.

The red card was the undoubted turning point and while never hitting their own high standards, Celtic wore down a Hearts side who were galvanised by a sense of injustice.

In reality, the hard work had already been done. Celtic have been imperious this season, with their sole domestic defeat coming against St Mirren in September. In fact, having lost three of his opening six Premiership games as Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou has lost just one in the league since.

His side are now just one goal shy of matching the league haul of 106 achieved by Brendan Rodgers' Invincibles in 2016-17. With four games remaining, that landmark will surely tumble.

Winning all of those matches would also set a new points record, eclipsing the Invincibles' mark of 106 by one. Those incentives can help keep Celtic focused before their treble date with destiny at Hampden next month.