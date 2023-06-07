Ex-West Ham players Scott Minto and Matt Jarvis believe David Moyes' side have what it takes to win the Europa Conference League final - but they know it will be a tough tactical battle.

The Hammers face Fiorentina, who finished eighth in Serie A this season and have been prolific in Europe, scoring 38 goals in 14 games.

However, both Minto and Jarvis are looking for Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to capitalise on a La Viola defence that has concede 17 goals in those games.

"They are a really decent team," Minto told 5 Live Breakfast. "Just because the Premier League is the best in the world, it does not mean every Premier League team will beat every European side.

"Fiorentina have scored in 25 of their past 27 games, but have only one clean sheet in their past nine. I genuinely think ths game is 50/50 and it could go all the way to penalties."

Ex-Hammers winger Jarvis wants to see Said Benrahma start and is hopeful he will "step up" in the big moments.

"He can offer the lot and it's just about consistency," said Jarvis. "He is able to score goals, drag the team up the field and then has special qualities.

"West Ham need to be defensively sound - that's what Moyes is about - and then set-pieces are so important. I think they have players who can come through in these moments."