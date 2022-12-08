Rangers can handle pressure to deliver historic cup win - Kerr

Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

Expectation will weigh heavily on Rangers when they take on Hibernian in Sunday's SWPL Cup final at Tynecastle, admits midfielder Sam Kerr.

Kerr has won silverware with Glasgow City, but says playing for the Ibrox side brings more pressure.

The champions have never lifted the trophy, but will be big favourites when they take on seven-time winners Hibs.

"Obviously when you play for a big club there’s a lot of responsibility and there’s an expectation that comes with that," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"I think a lot of the fans will put that pressure on us, but it’s up to us to turn up on the day and perform well and hopefully lift the cup."

Rangers currently sit second in SWPL 1 - two points behind Glasgow City - as they bid to retain their title.

They also went agonisingly close to a place in the Champions League group stage. taking Benfica to extra time before losing 5-3 on aggregate.

"It’s been really intense this half of the season," said 23-year-old Kerr, who recently won her ninth cap for Scotland.

"We’ve had a lot of games; whether that’s been Champions League, league games, League Cup, but I think we’ve done really well as a squad. There’s been a lot of rotation, competition is high.

"To get a trophy at the end of it for this half of the season would be great."