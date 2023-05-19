Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal have been fading for a while, but last week's defeat by Brighton meant their title hopes have gone.

This is one of those games where you might expect the Gunners to really bounce back and show great authority - but the longer the season has gone on, the less we have seen them do that.

They have lost control of so many games recently. Earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta's side dictated the play and played at their own pace, but they seem to have lost the ability to do that.

Because of Nottingham Forest's position, you know they are going to really scrap for everything without having to throw caution to the wind, because their fate is in their own hands.

At home is where it happens for them and, while I don't think it will be a particularly pretty game, I can see Forest finding a way of picking up another point.

Anna's prediction: 3-2

Jenny's prediction: I lived close to Arsenal's stadium when was in London so they are kind of my local team - we got all the crowds going past our house every matchday. Let's go for them to win this one. 0-2

