Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Southampton are already down and I don't see them going toe to toe with Brighton - they will try to disrupt the Seagulls rather than try to attack them.

It is all about what happens next at Saints now, whether Ruben Selles is going to be in charge next season and if they can keep the likes of James Ward-Prowse.

Their whole transfer model will have to change too. They have been buying talented but raw young players and developing them in the Premier League but that has gone out of the window. They won't be able to attract the best young players when they are in the Championship.

Anna's prediction: 2-1

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

