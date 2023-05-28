Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell go into next season with real momentum. When Stuart Kettlewell arrived in February, they were the stand-out candidates for relegation, not scoring enough goals, and shipping plenty, but Kettlewell has done a wonderful job, rebuilding morale and lighting a fire underneath Kevin van Veen.

This may well have been the Dutchman's farewell, and what a way to bow out in front of an adoring crowd. He finishes the season with 29 goals, and has been unplayable at times in the last few weeks.