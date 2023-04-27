Frank Lampard said there is a confidence issue among Chelsea players but understands the frustration in the stands.

Chelsea have lost five games in a row in all competitions in 30 years and Wednesday's defeat by Brentford leaves them 11th in the Premier League, 15 points off European places.

"Absolutely the fans are going to be worried," said Lampard. "If you're a Chelsea fan, you've been used to 20 years of success. You're used to it and you want it more.

"I've got no problem with fans booing. I'm not sitting here to go against the fans and say don't boo the players. I'll defend the players because they're young lads who want to do well. Is there an issue with confidence? Yes. Is there an issue with the balance of the squad? Maybe yes.

"When you're in this moment with a lack of confidence, then it can be difficult to win a game. I'm not exonerating the players, far from it. I'm just supporting them. They're in there disappointed because they wanted to win that game. They performed in my opinion like they wanted to win it.

"Is there a confidence issue? Yes. Are we dynamic enough in the final third? No. Have we been for a long time before I came here? No. Those things are not things that are going to turn overnight.

"We have to keep working."