West Ham v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
- Published
West Ham make five changes following Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Frankfurt.
Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola, while David Moyes replaces three of that back four as Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma and Ryan Fredericks all come in.
Mark Noble also comes in for Tomas Soucek in midfield and Said Benrahma starts in place of Michail Antonio.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Fredericks, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen.
Arsenal make three changes to the side that beat Manchester United last time out, with Takehiuro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli coming in for the Gunners.
Ben White, Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe drop out.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.