Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 3rd

This season's prediction - 4th

It's never dull at Chelsea but a different type of turbulence played out this summer with a new owner in Todd Boehly and the hindrance of Barcelona seemingly intent on stealing big transfer targets away in the shape of Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also expressed various levels of discontent but this is a club that seems to thrive on instability and aggravation once the season starts.

Raheem Sterling's arrival from Manchester City shows the pulling power of Chelsea while Kalidou Koulibaly has long been touted as one of the game's finest defenders. He will be expected to fill part of the gap left by the departure of the influential Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid.

Expect more big names in, with Brighton's Marc Cucurella a target, and never back against Chelsea being in the shake-up and winning silverware.

