Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

Newcastle United suffered a third straight defeat after a limp display against Antonio Conte’s flying Spurs.

I would be surprised if many Magpies fans pre-match predicted a win for us, given the recent results of both teams, but I do not think many would have anticipated folding quite as spectacularly as we did.

There was no place in the starting XI for Bruno Guimaraes, despite his recent superb form for Brazil. However, the midfield three of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey had not lost a game together. I was confident that with those three hopefully getting the edge on the Spurs central midfield of Hojbjerg and Betancur, and perhaps Joelinton outmuscling Kulusevski, the supply line to Kane and Son would be limited. I clearly know nothing about football.

Admittedly, Newcastle were very good for the first 40 minutes. Spurs had plenty of the ball but the tracking back and closing down of space meant they did not really get near United’s box. When Schar gave us the lead it wasn’t against the run of play. Interestingly, though, the absolute scenes of madness that usually accompany away goals (take a look at the crowd after Bruno’s goal away at Southampton) did not occur. It felt muted. Perhaps there was a sense of what was to come.

Spurs equalised, took over and obliterated us. Thanks to the excellent 20 points picked up in those nine games, and the fact Burnley, Watford and Everton are all trying to outdo one another in the abject stakes, we’ll still likely survive even with another four points.

Survival was the only game in town when Howe arrived. We’re still on course for that so there’s no need to panic. Howay the lads.