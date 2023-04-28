Jurgen Klopp said this season has taught him "a few lessons I didn’t want to learn", adding that whatever Liverpool do between now and the end of the campaign will be very important for 2023-24.

When asked if he would embrace the Europa League should the Reds qualify for it, Klopp said: "We take what we get. That’s how it is.

"It’s not that we started the season and said if we qualify for the Europa League it will be fantastic, but the season taught us a few things. It’s absolutely fine - if it’s the Europa League then it’s Europa League.

"For what we qualify, for me, is not so interesting, I want to create a basis that we qualify for the best possible scenario, squeeze everything out. I want to play the best possible football.

"If we get nothing for that at the end of the season, then we created that situation earlier in the year. In this part of the season, we have to just be really focused on the game coming up, try to win it, try to play in a convincing way, try to be uncomfortable to play against. Whatever happens in the last few weeks will be very important for next season."

Liverpool have won their past three games and are unbeaten in five, but that isn't enough to convince Klopp that his side have eradicated their inconsistencies.

He said: "It's too early to speak about consistency. For me, winning three games is not consistent. It’s good, but can only be the start of something.

"I saw a lot of things we want to see in games and that's really pleasing for the coach that these things are still possible. There is always something to improve.

"I am absolutely OK with the moment, but it is not that I already trust ourselves to say we are out of the woods. This season gave us a few lessons I didn’t want to learn - but I learned.

"We have to stay focused, be super aggressive, be angry, greedy and show the most important prize in football is three points."