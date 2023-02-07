'Positive signs despite a seventh defeat in eight'

Jamie Beatson , www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

A defeat, and one that sounds heavy on the face of it, but I think most Saints fans came away after Sunday’s match happy enough with the way we approached the game against Celtic.

Saints tried to play with the ball on the deck and get forward as much as they could, and ultimately we came up against the best side in the league in utterly ruthless form.

A free weekend hopefully gives the squad time to recuperate after shake off any niggling injuries ahead of a huge match on the 18th at Tannadice.

Win and we can probably start looking up the league rather than over our shoulders ahead of the split.

The weekend’s results worked out well for us despite our defeat. There are positive signs despite losing seven of our last eight in the league.

That needs to translate into results soon, however.