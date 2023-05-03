After a 4-0 hammering by West Ham where they were under scrutiny at both ends of the field, Bournemouth can draw breath after edging Southampton by a single goal and thumping Leeds at home to leave them anticipating another season in the Premier League.

While the champagne corks may not be popping until the Cherries are mathematically safe, survival could be rubber-stamped as early as this weekend as Chelsea visit Vitality Stadium with boss Frank Lampard looking to avoid a seventh successive defeat.

There have been heroes all over the pitch, but one player that epitomises the resurgence which has brought five wins from seven games during April, is the unheralded Ryan Christie.

Signed from Celtic in the summer of 2021, the Scotland international was a regular in last season’s Championship promotion campaign but, while he has been named in every matchday squad this season, he was substituted in all but one of his first 10 starts and only started three league games between the end of October and the beginning of April.

However, Christie has now started the last six games and, despite the busy schedule, he has completed the 90 minutes in three – with his energetic displays from his attacking midfield role absolutely crucial to getting his side over the line.

Boss Gary O’Neil told BBC Radio Solent after the Leeds game: “I was convinced I’d have to take Ryan off today - I was thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s doing that again for 90 minutes’, but every time I looked at him, I thought, ‘I can’t take you off!’”

Reports in Scotland suggest that if Bournemouth stay up, Celtic are due another bonus payment as part of the deal struck to bring Christie south – but the Cherries will consider it money well spent.