David Moyes said beating Manchester United was "massive" for West Ham and gives them great confidence heading into Thursday's first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Victory over Erik ten Hag's side left the Hammers seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with three games remaining.

Moyes said: "It's a huge step. Getting three points is huge against whoever - but against Manchester United was massive for us.

"It's a great result going into a European semi-final and we'll take a lot of confidence from it. We have another big challenge and we are looking forward to it."

Moyes praised Declan Rice, who once again put in an impressive performance for West Ham.

"He was outstanding. He's great across the ground, very quick. I'm pleased, but not surprised," added the Hammers boss.

"That's why he's probably the best England midfield player around - and he's going to be extremely expensive if anyone comes in for him."