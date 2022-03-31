Hibernian face three crucial matches - on two fronts - that look set to define their season.

First up is Dundee United at home in their penultimate Scottish Premiership pre-split fixture on Saturday, with Hibs two points behind the fourth-place Tannadice men.

Shaun Maloney's side aim to reel in United, but will also be nervously looking over their shoulder in the top-six scramble with Hibs in fifth and Aberdeen in 10th separated by just two points.

Then it's an epic double-header with Hearts. The first of those derbies is at Tynecastle in the final league game before the split then the Edinburgh rivals head to Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final. The derby stakes could hardly be higher.