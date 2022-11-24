Developing players through the academy and transfer fees are key to Dundee United's future financial success, says chairman Mark Ogren.

The club have posted a £300,000 profit in their 2021-22 accounts - a rise of more than £2.8m on the previous year. The Tannadice club lost £2.5m in the year to June 2021 but for the year ended June 2022, turnover more than doubled to £8.3m and despite wage costs rising 18% to £5.9m, the wage-turnover ratio fell from 132% to 71%.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: "Alongside developing our own players internally, player trading remains a significant element of the financial sustainability of the club.

"The profit of £1.3m on the sale of players [was achieved] all while maintaining on-field success and maintaining a strong, competitive squad.

"Our commitment to the academy remained high during the financial year.

"It remains a fundamental pillar of the club's future success and we continued to produce first-team players and international players at various age groups that reiterate the value in our continued substantial investment in the academy."