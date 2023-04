Five changes for Hearts with Alex Cochrane, Nathniel Atkinson, Peter Haring, Josh Ginnelly and Yutaro Oda coming into the starting line-up.

Stephen Kingsley, Andy Halliday, Alan Forrest and Jorge Grant drop to the bench while injured Michael Smith misses out.

Two alterations for Ross County with Alex Iacovitti and David Cancola replacing benched duo Jack Baldwin and Keith Watson.