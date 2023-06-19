The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who you would recruit for the 2023-24 season? And who would make your starting XI for the opening day?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Charlie – It would be nice to see Mbappe given a chance at Liverpool, he could work his way up through the Carabao cup and Europa squads.

Eddie - I think we need a new right-back, so that we can experiment with Trent in the midfield role. We need two new midfielders and a left-sided centre-back would be ideal as well. My ideal XI next season would be: Allison, Robertson, Gvardiol, Virgil, Livramento/Trent, Mac Allister, Fabinho, Thuram/Trent, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah.

Paul - We can all put unrealistic targets in our team but I'll keep it from the few names which are realistic links. Alisson, Pavard, Konate, VVD, Robertson, Mac, Trent, Thuram, Salah, Nunez or Gakpo. I'd take Colwill if possible and if Maddison is available for around £40m then I think we should try.

Vardon - Ideally that squad would include Pavard or Kounde, and Ward-Prowse as well as Mac Allister. If so, three/four at the back, Trent pushing up into midfield to make the Fabinho/Mac Allister double pivot a three, and then take your pick from Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota and Diaz for the rest of the line-up.