Leicester 1-2 Everton: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a reflection of the way we shot ourselves in the foot so many times this season. That is my responsibility.

"We tried to find different ways not to concede from set pieces. We have to concentrate more but the corners have been an ongoing issue. The confidence in the team in dealing with those situations isn't there."

On what he said to the team after the match: "I was interested in the thoughts of the team and a few honest words. They're a great bunch. I think back to where we were - and three years on we're disappointed not to win a trophy this season.

"But you need the hunger and desire as well as talent and we haven't seen that. We have to take responsibility and I do. I felt sorry for the supporters today."