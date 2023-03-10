Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Boubacar Kamara "is going well" but won't be available on Sunday, while Philippe Coutinho is also still out.

Diego Carlos has been training with the squad and "on Sunday the first time to include him in the squad".

Emery is happy with Villa's form and said "overall we are in the right way".

He believes there is room for improvement and, despite the win and clean sheet against Crystal Palace, said: "I think we can do better."

Qualifying for Europe isn't Emery's priority and he said: "The most important thing is to build a team, a family and a winning mentality."

On West Ham's need for a win in their fight for survival, he said: "We are not going to think about their consequences, it’s about how we can move up in the table."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Get Villa news notifications