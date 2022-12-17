Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone: Analysis

With both sides playing their first match since 12 November and the recent wintry weather, it was not surprising the game took time to warm up.

Yan Dhanda's vision and delivery ultimately proved to be the difference in the first half, with Jordan White's task made that bit easier than the earlier chances afforded Stevie May and Andy Considine at the other end.

Kazeem Olaigbe's drive at the Saints defence was almost Ross County's other outstanding moment but the game changed with Jack Baldwin's red card as Ali Crawford netted twice for St Johnstone.