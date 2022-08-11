Marsch told us Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra and captain Liam Cooper are all available this weekend. Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling need a couple more weeks.

The American says Leeds brought in goalkeeper Joel Robles to provides "healthy competition", adding: "Our belief in Illan Meslier is at the highest level. The goal is to have Kristoffer as number two - but he has to earn it."

When asked if he thinks his squad is light in any area Marsch talked about strikers or forwards and said Leeds are "evaluating for the right one".

He stressed any incoming attacker must have the right profile and not end up "suffocating younger players" like Joe Gelhardt.