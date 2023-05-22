'Still in it' ahead of 'critical, season-defining' games

We asked your for your views after Hearts' huge home game against Aberdeen as their quest for European football remains alive.

Here's what you had to say:

Kev: Impressive effort against a turgid team that looks to play long and aggressive... sides Hearts have struggled most with this season.

George: So far the performances from Naismith's team have been terrific (45 mins in Paisley wasn't great). The next two games don't come much tougher so heres hoping the manager can keep the good work he's doing up and secure the job.

Jim: A vastly improved performance but we still have a worryingly soft centre of defence, and opposition teams target that... Aberdeen's goal. We are still in it, but need to defend better.

Paul: Great all round team performance. Oda showing great promise with Mackay getting form back to last season. Need to eradicate set-piece errors.

Danny: We’ve still got a mountain to climb to get the crown of third place, but Steven Naismith has rejuvenated this Hearts team who are starting to have some belief in them which has been missing recently. Great signs, but the next couple of games are critical and with define our long, hard season!