S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Saturday's win at Brighton has to go down as one of the all-time great Fulham away days.

The Seagulls swept us away for large swathes of the game, creating dangerous opportunities aplenty. So for Fulham to survive all of that and then steal the game in the 88th minute was just an incredible moment that will live long in the memory.

Before the match, I thought that if we won, people would have to consider Fulham as a potential contender for the top four. I'm certainly not expecting to finish there - and the bookies have us down as rank outsiders to achieve it - but given how ludicrous this season has been so far, I don't think you can 100% rule it out.

To be honest, most Fulham fans will be ecstatic with a Europa Conference League place, let alone a Champions League one.

There's certainly a few issues on the horizon that we'll have to overcome to stay in the European picture. Mitrovic's injury looks like it might keep him out for two to three weeks, we have some very difficult fixtures coming up (Wolves, Brentford and Arsenal are our next three), and Joao Palhinha will get a two-match suspension if he picks up another yellow card.

If we can get through these next few weeks still in touch, then I'll start getting confident. Our April fixtures are quite kind, so if we can get Mitrovic back fit for those, I think we have every chance of booking ourselves on another European tour.

That might sound a bit overly cautious, but I've only just acknowledged that we are safe from relegation - so it will take quite a few more wins before I can bet the house on finishing any higher than that!