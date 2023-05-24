Aberdeen 3-0 St Mirren: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

When Jim Goodwin was sacked at the end of January, Aberdeen were seventh and in free-fall, thrashed at Tynecastle and Easter Road in the league, and dumped out of the Scottish Cup in humiliating fashion at Darvel.

Robson inherited a squad devoid of confidence, but shored up a leaky defensive, and installed a siege mentality at Pittodrie, slowly but surely taking Aberdeen back up the table.

With this victory, they have confirmed European football for next season - potentially even group-stage football - an eventuality that was unthinkable just four months ago.

The task for Robson now is to keep the impressive core of this squad together, many of whom are at the club on temporary contracts.