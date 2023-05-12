Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has opened up on the "frustration" he felt during his spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Dutch goalkeeper missed seven league matches, including heavy defeats to Hearts and Hibs, as well as the Dons' shock Scottish Cup exit to Darvel, due to a hamstring injury.

"I felt powerless," the 30-year-old said before Hibs' visit to Pittodrie on Saturday.

"We're a tight-knit group so when you see your team-mates suffer a little bit, you want to be there to help. But at that time, my hands were tied and that was frustrating.

"I knew all I could do was get my head down and focus to be back as soon as I could and that's what I did."

Things can change quickly in football, though, as everyone at Aberdeen knows, with the team's defeat at Ibrox last week their first in seven league games under new manager Barry Robson.

"We look like a unit," Roos said. "I think everything a football team should look like, we're looking like.

"We have stepped up our game and we are serious about wanting to get into Europe."