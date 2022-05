Burnley could welcome back Maxwel Cornet and Erik Pieters from knee injuries.

Jay Rodriguez faces a fitness test on the hamstring issue which caused him to drop out of the starting line-up at Watford, while Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a major doubt because of a groin problem but Morgan Sanson is available.

Winger Leon Bailey will miss out with an ankle injury.

