St Johnstone v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone are winless in nine home league games (D3 L6); not since November 2001 have they gone 10 without winning at home in the top flight.

Jamie McGrath has scored in each of Dundee United’s last three league games, netting what proved to be the winning goal each time. The last player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances for the club was Johnny Russell in February 2013.

St Johnstone are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with Dundee United for the first time since November 2015, having triumphed 2-1 most recently in February.

Dundee United have won each of their last three league games, and haven’t won more in succession in the Scottish Premiership since December 2013 under Jackie McNamara (5).