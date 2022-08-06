Goodwin outlines transfer plans

Speaking to BBC Scotland ahead of his side's match with St Mirren, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said: "The squad is quite large now. We've had conversations with one or two guys who are maybe a bit frustrated in regards to the lack of game time. There might be some business going out the way, in the next few weeks before the window closes.

"I'd still like one more, maybe an attacking midfielder or creative type. Everywhere else around the squad, we're strong. It's the top end where we were really light last season and that's where you win games. We've got to have options on the bench which allows us to freshen things up.

[On potential Liverpool link] "It would be great. If this loan with Leighton [Clarkson] is a success, I'd imagine Liverpool will look fondly on us next time.

"We don't want to fill our team with a load of loan players. I'd rather have our own contracted players but if the loan market has players we couldn't normally attract on a permanent basis, it would be a valuable thing to do."