Rangers aim to appoint Beale by Monday - gossip

Rangers hope to announce Michael Beale as their new manager in the next 48 hours, and the 42-year-old aims to bring several members of his Queens Park Rangers coaching staff. (Sun), external

Beale's move is edging closer after Rangers made an official approach to QPR for the manager, who will cost the Ibrox club £1.5m in compensation. (Scotsman), external

The demands and expectation at Rangers are higher now than when Beale first worked at the club as Steven Gerrard's assistant and went two seasons without silverware, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Sunday Mail), external

Ex-Rangers and England striker Jermain Defoe rates Beale among the best coaches he worked with in a 22-year career. (Sunday Mail), external

R﻿ead all of Sunday's Scottish Gossip.