'He is a great player' - Ancelotti on Mane to Madrid rumours

Carlo Ancelotti shut down any Sadio Mane to Real Madrid rumours before the Champions League final.

When asked about the speculation, the Italian said: "I can say that you are very brave asking about transfers today.

"I am not here to talk about players from other teams. What I can say is he is a great player."

Real Madrid have had two extra days to prepare for Saturday's match in Paris, but Ancelotti doesn't expect this to work in his side's favour.

He said: "Back in 2014, we had some problems as far as physical conditions were concerned and yet we won the Champions League.

"It really depends on so many other factors. I’m sure it’s not going to have a big impact on Liverpool, the way they are going to play and the way they are going to go about the game.

"If the Liverpool players play, they don't have an injury. They might not have been at their best in training, but that won't affect their performance. It's a final, they'll give everything and it won't affect the outcome."

After 18 months in charge at Goodison Park, Ancelotti expects to have the support of Everton fans.

He said: "I know that Evertonians support us tomorrow, for sure. There is a big rivalry in Merseyside. Not only this, I had a good memory of my time spent in Liverpool on the blue side and I am sure that they will support me tomorrow."