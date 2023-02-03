New Everton manager Sean Dyche is trying to "protect" the board that is working above him.

That is the view of former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson, who feels Dyche is doing so "because he's only been through the door five minutes".

Dyche spoke to the media for the first time as Everton manager on Thursday and said that the club did "work hard" to try and sign players in January.

Hutchinson feels that Dyche is being honest and told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The window's been open for a month, so you would like to think all the hard work got done before Sean Dyche got there.

"It’s not just a 24 hour thing, so I think he’s trying to protect a bit the guys that are working above him because he's only been through the door five minutes."

The Englishman's first game in charge will be a tough test against league leaders Arsenal on Saturday, but Hutchinson feels "simplicity" will help the side.

He added: "It’s actually quite easy for the players to get on board with [4-2-2]. Hopefully they can take that to try and intimidate Arsenal at the weekend because they can’t out-football Arsenal that’s for sure."

After a number of protests in recent weeks, the former Scotland international thinks the Everton fans need to "put the boycotts to one side for a few games".

"The most important thing is that Everton stay in the Premier League, that is the most important thing so everyone has to be together," added Hutchinson.