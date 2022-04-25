Crystal Palace v Leeds - confirmed team news
Five changes for Crystal Palace from the side that started the 1-0 loss at Newcastle last Wednesday with starts for Joel Ward, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Eze, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.
Substitutes: Butland, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Benteke.
Leeds are playing for the first time since their 3-0 win at Watford on 9 April and there's just the one change from the 11 that started as England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back in, with Robin Koch among the substitutes.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James.
Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Firpo, Cresswell, Bate, Koch, Kenneh, Gelhardt, Greenwood.