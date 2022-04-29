Newcastle v Liverpool: Team news

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are edging closer to returns from respective foot and calf issues but this game will come too soon for them.

Liverpool will be without striker Roberto Firmino as he continues to struggle with a foot injury.

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas missed the midweek win over Villarreal with non-Covid related illness and both could return to the squad this weekend.

