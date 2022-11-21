Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is "gutted" to miss the World Cup through injury but is staying on with the Australia squad in Qatar to act as "vibe manager" for his team-mates. (Scotsman), external

Former Hibs striker Kevin Harper has been sacked as Lochee United manager - just five days after taking charge of the Dundee club, with the junior outfit saying the appointment was made without committee ratification. (Scottish Sun), external

