Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-0

This could be a dreary old game. Will Chelsea get a goal? I'm not convinced they will.

Manchester United have hardly been in free-scoring form either so I am expecting a pretty drab affair all round.

Erik ten Hag's side need a point to be certain of a top-four finish and I think they will get over the line here.

Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing the past two matches so we might see him at some point but I doubt United will rush him back, because they have next week's FA Cup final to think about.

As for Chelsea, well they are just thinking about next season now. Every time I see them, they seem to really lack an identity, and their results under Frank Lampard have been wretched.

Chris Batten's prediction: 3-0

Get the latest team news and make your own prediction, here.