Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale said, “I thought it was a red in real time but I don’t like this rule when somebody’s offside and you make the challenge and in the old days, I’m saying the old days but six months ago, the flag goes up and everybody else stops and the ref blows the whistle.

“I think if the boy’s offside – and I know the foul has been made – I’m not so sure the decision should still stand in terms of the foul. Maybe if it was extreme force or excessive force, yeah.”

Martindale was pleased with the way his side improved as the game wore on, saying: “First half we were very, very passive, Motherwell turned it a lot and the front two worked very hard.

“I just thought it was a wee bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance in terms of first half too passive, making bad decision, not aggressive enough and second half I thought the boys were fantastic.”