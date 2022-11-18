Aaron Ramsdale says Jordan Pickford being given England's number-one jersey ahead of the World Cup "is fair" but insists he is motivated to stay ready for when called upon.

P﻿ickford has been England's starting goalkeeper at the last two major tournaments and is expected to start the opening game on Monday against Iran.

"﻿I see it as fair. Obviously squad numbers are squad numbers. He has done extremely well for England and done well for Everton as well and so has Nick Pope," Ramsdale said.

"﻿It is not just me racking up the clean sheets. Popey is as well. We have a great bond between us in the goalkeeping group and Marg [Martyn Margetson] looks after it really well."

Nick Pope and Ramsdale were again the back-up goalkeepers at Euro 2020, with the Newcaste number one also doing the role at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ramsdale added: "﻿We need all three of us to train properly to get the number one to its best. We are all training like a number one at the minute and then it won't be difficult for two of us to try and flip the switch and help out.

"﻿It is something Popey and I have done before. So whoever gets that first game will have full support from the group. You never know with tournament football anything can happen and you just have to be ready."