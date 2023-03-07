Chelsea are hosting Borussia Dortmund in a match for the first time - having won six of their first seven Champions League home games against German sides (D1), the Blues are now winless in their past two (D1 L1).

At Dortmund, Chelsea lost away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie for the eighth time. However, of the previous seven the Blues have ending up progressing (four) more often than they have been eliminated (three).