Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund: Pick of the stats

key stat graphic showing - Chelsea had eight shots on target in their 1-0 first-leg loss to Dortmund - their highest number without scoring in a Champions League game* - with dejected havertz in backgroundGetty Images

  • Chelsea are hosting Borussia Dortmund in a match for the first time - having won six of their first seven Champions League home games against German sides (D1), the Blues are now winless in their past two (D1 L1).

  • At Dortmund, Chelsea lost away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie for the eighth time. However, of the previous seven the Blues have ending up progressing (four) more often than they have been eliminated (three).

  • Chelsea have won seven of their past nine Champions League home games, with the exceptions being a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in last season's quarter-final and a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in this season's group stage.

*Since records began in 2003-04