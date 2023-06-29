'Celtic agree terms to sign forward Tilio'

Celtic have agreed terms with 21-year-old forward Marco Tilio and current club Melbourne City - and the Scottish champions are looking to get the deal over the line before they begin pre-season training on Monday. (Sky Sports)

Marco Tilio's move from Melbourne City to Celtic could set an A-League transfer record, surpassing the £1.4m paid by Westerlo for left-back Jordan Bos in May, with the 21-year-old winger awaiting work permit approval. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic will demand £25m from any club interested in signing Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, with new manager Brendan Rodgers keen to keep a hold of the 28-year-old, and that asking price is likely to be "too rich" for interested Burnley. (Football Insider), external

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has brushed off speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur by insisting he only cares about the Scottish champions. (The Herald), external

Celtic have shown interest in Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa, but Nottingham Forest are in talks for the Zambia 24-year-old who is also on the radar for Lille, Montpellier and Marseille. (Zambian Observer), external

